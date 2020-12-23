88mph (MPH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $401,828.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. 88mph has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $401,828.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One 88mph token can now be purchased for approximately $36.15 or 0.00152676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

