Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.52. 1,365,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,490,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 707.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.