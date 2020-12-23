Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Up 8.6%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.66. 401,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 419,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXAS. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 313.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.