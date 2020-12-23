Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 547,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,549 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

