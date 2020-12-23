Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XLRN. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $132.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,154 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

