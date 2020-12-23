Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $11.73 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,711.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.11 or 0.02577287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00455971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.32 or 0.01232842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00697978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00269773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, HADAX, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

