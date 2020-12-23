Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Trading 10% Higher

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s stock price rose 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.12. Approximately 175,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 180,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

