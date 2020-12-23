Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aegon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aegon by 47.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aegon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,672.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

