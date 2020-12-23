Aeternity Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $38.05 million and $9.06 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 373,545,658 coins and its circulating supply is 327,724,714 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

