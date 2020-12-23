AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.30

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.30 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 6675073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.40 ($0.74).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83.

About AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

