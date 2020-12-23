AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.27. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,480,473 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $132.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

