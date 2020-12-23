AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.57

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.57 and last traded at $104.22, with a volume of 7982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,618.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AGCO by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 709,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

