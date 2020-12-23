AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells $81,090.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $81,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at $295,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 653,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,138. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

