Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Get Agile Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGPYY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Agile Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura raised shares of Agile Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agile Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

AGPYY stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. Agile Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Group (AGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.