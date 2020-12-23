Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $41.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 8,580 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8,326.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

