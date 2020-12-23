Agios Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,191 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 601% compared to the typical volume of 455 call options.

Shares of AGIO opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

