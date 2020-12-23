Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading Up 5%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.78. Approximately 849,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,286,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

