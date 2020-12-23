Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Price Down 2%

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. 2,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Aisin Seiki alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.31.

About Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Seiki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin Seiki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.