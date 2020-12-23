Alamos Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,171 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,162% compared to the average volume of 172 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

