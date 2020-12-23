Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 23rd (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies’ (NYSE:ACI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. Albertsons Companies had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.