Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.94% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $574,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $549,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $724,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

