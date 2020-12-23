Alexander Selegenev Sells 3,000 Shares of TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Stock

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

LON:TMT traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7.59 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606. TMT Investments PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.45 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of £2.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.24.

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) Company Profile

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

