Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.20

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $20.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 1,869,229 shares changing hands.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$12.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$501.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7407136 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total value of C$4,698,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,935,166.14.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.