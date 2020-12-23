Alias (ALIAS) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Alias has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $80.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alias has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001974 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00011185 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009685 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002950 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

