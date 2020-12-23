Alias Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Alias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alias has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $80.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001974 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00011185 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009685 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002950 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

