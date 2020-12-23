Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.34 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

