Allison Greenfield Purchases 4,616 Shares of Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Stock

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Director Allison Greenfield bought 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,929.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ OPES opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -136.09 and a beta of -0.05. Opes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opes Acquisition by 86.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Opes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

