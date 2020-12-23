Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 106,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

