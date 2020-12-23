Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

ATEC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Alphatec stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

