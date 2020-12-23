ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:RDOG)

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE:RDOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.02. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

About ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

