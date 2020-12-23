AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 7.1%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.74. 906,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,134,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.34.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $92,028,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $39,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in AMC Networks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in AMC Networks by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,866 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 120,205 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

