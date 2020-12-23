Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $750,600.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $708,000.00.

AMRC opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ameresco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 267,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 160,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $11,573,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $7,486,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $7,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

