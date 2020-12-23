Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price dropped 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 2,715,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 746,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.39% of Ameri at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

