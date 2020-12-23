American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 430000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04.

American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) Company Profile (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

