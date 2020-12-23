American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 7,857 shares.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 1,908.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

