Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.19

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 120039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $393,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.