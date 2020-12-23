Analysts Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.45. American River Bankshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRB shares. TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.