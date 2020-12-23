Analysts Anticipate BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Announce -$4.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) will post earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.14). BeiGene posted earnings of ($6.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year earnings of ($17.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.02) to ($16.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($15.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.67) to ($8.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $4,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,457,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,703 shares of company stock worth $46,243,684. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BeiGene by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $261.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

