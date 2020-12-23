Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.25 Million

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $283.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.20 million and the lowest is $281.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $258.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

