Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.07. Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.12.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.07, for a total transaction of $359,399.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $54,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.03, for a total transaction of $267,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,415 shares of company stock worth $58,022,410. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 48.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $22,193,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software stock opened at $361.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $369.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -169.55 and a beta of 1.54.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

