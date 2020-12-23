Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.21.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,704 shares of company stock worth $12,561,649. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $251.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.45. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

