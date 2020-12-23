Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). GDS also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. GDS has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GDS by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 89,165 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in GDS by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 2,639.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.