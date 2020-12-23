Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.32 Million

Analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report $123.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $155.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $473.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.02 million to $475.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $506.10 million, with estimates ranging from $501.29 million to $512.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $184.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

