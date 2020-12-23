Analysts Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Luminex reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMNX. TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

LMNX stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,415,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.