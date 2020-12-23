Analysts Issue Forecasts for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $801,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,362 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.