Analysts Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT at $73.44

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. 65,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,338,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

