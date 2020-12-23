Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $50.20

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,731. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

