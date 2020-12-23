Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target at $6.15

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $4.38 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

