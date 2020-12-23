Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Target Price at €19.88

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.88 ($23.39).

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

FRA:DTE remained flat at $€14.64 ($17.22) during trading hours on Friday. 10,850,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.74.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

