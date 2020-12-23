Analysts Set Expectations for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNTY. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $30.61 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $144,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

